Concerns about Republican National Convention abound ahead of first Metro Nashville Council vote

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Concerns are mounting over the security, cost and resource implications of hosting the Republican National Convention in Nashville ahead of Metro Council's first vote on a draft agreement .

Nashville and Milwaukee are the final cities under consideration for the summer 2024 event, and the RNC is expected to make a decision by early August. Milwaukee's elected officials approved a framework agreement to host the convention in their city last month, and Nashville's councilmembers will review a similar agreement Tuesday.

The bill supporting the agreement will need to pass three readings to be approved, which would put the council's final vote on Aug. 2. The bill is sponsored by Council members Robert Swope and Jonathan Hall.

"We're a nonpartisan government," Swope said. "We welcome both the RNC and the DNC."

Previous coverage: Nashville Council to consider draft agreement to host 2024 Republican National Convention

Bill Haslam: RNC 'very interested' in bringing its annual convention to Nashville

Opposition to hosting the convention in Music City appears to be mounting.

At-large Council member Bob Mendes, who has said he plans to vote against the bill, said it's possible the bill will be defeated on its first reading on July 5.

"With America being as polarized as it is ... it's got to be as high a risk of violence around a convention since the 1960s," he said Friday.

At-large Council member Sharon Hurt filed a resolution to be considered the same day opposing the RNC in Nashville, stating the city "will not tolerate any potential threat to its citizenry."

"Inviting a political convention of any party to Nashville and Davidson County brings with it security concerns as well as concerns over increasingly divisive rhetoric," the resolution, which is non-binding, states.

The convention could draw an estimated $200 million in economic impact and tens of thousands of visitors to its host city.

Gov. Bill Lee and several Tennessee lawmakers support the idea of hosting the convention in Nashville and approved a $25 million tourism grant earlier this year that could go toward a potential convention.

But questions about the scale and cost of such a convention remain -- Nashville Mayor John Cooper estimates locking down "nearly all of downtown" could cost more than $100 million, and three previously scheduled conventions would need to be canceled to accommodate RNC crowds.

Mendes said he doesn't see how the RNC would bring more net economic benefit to the city than an average summer weekend, which already draws thousands of tourists without the additional security concerns.

Letter questions Tennessee Republican Party intentions

Council members Angie Henderson, Dave Rosenberg, Joy Styles and Mendes wrote a letter to Tennessee Republican Party Chair Scott Golden on Wednesday listing "critical issues" with the Tennessee Republican Party's fractured relationship with Nashville leaders.

The party "routinely" violates its stated values of limited government and local control through state preemption of Nashville laws and policies, the letter states. Examples include state action on:

  • abortion bans
  • restrictions on peaceful protests
  • "drawing small businesses into disputes over social issues"
  • anti-immigration measures
  • school vouchers
  • a state charter school board that "routinely overturns the will of the very taxpayers being asked to subsidize this event."

The letter questions whether the state Republican Party will "continue to be outwardly hostile in intent and actions" toward Nashville's ability to legislate and effect policies to address growth and meet the needs of the city's residents and visitors.

"If we were to join forces to host this event, it would be important to have assurances that this is a true partnership built on mutual interest and respect," the letter states.

Council member Sandra Sepulveda pointed to past instances of state preemption on Nashville regulations in a Twitter thread Monday. Council member Sean Parker opined on further actions state legislators could take if the RNC is approved to come to Nashville, including potential further restrictions on protests and "visible homelessness" and possible expansions to "stand your ground" laws.

Read this: Draft agreement details footprint, security costs if 2024 Republican convention comes to Nashville

OPINION: Pro-con: Should Nashville host the Republican National Convention in 2024? | Featured letters

Multiple councilmembers have voiced concerns over the amount of city resources the convention would divert from normal service to the community.

Even if the cost of extra security is covered by federal grants and funds from the convention's host committee, police and other Metro staff would need to spend time coordinating with the secret service and taking on responsibilities in addition to their already full-time jobs, Mendes said.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden didn't immediately respond to The Tennessean's request for comment.

Adam Friedman, Bill Glauber and Alison Dirr contributed to this report.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Concerns about Republican National Convention abound ahead of first Metro Nashville Council vote

Comments / 1

 

Tennessee Tribune

Statement From The Williamson County Democratic Party

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) stands in solidarity with public school teachers across Tennessee, especially those in Williamson County. Yesterday, Governor Bill Lee, a graduate of Franklin High School in Williamson County, nodded his head in agreement while an advisor of his was openly mocking public school teachers at an event for charter school teachers. Below are statements from WCDP Chair Dr. Jenn Foley and WCDP Vice Chair Courtenay Rogers regarding the matter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wtaq.com

Milwaukee May Win 2024 RNC by Default… Here’s Why

NASHVILLE, TN (WSAU-WRN) — The only other city competing for the 2024 Republican National Convention may remove itself from the running this week, leaving Milwaukee as the only remaining bidder. Reports out of Nashville, TN indicate that there is no guarantee that the Metro Council will sign off on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
