It all started with a van. Well, not all of it, but it is significant how life and football have a habit of coming full circle. When Rachel and I embarked on our first major women's football tournament back in 2013, we set out in a campervan. As fresh faced, relative newbies to the sport - we had only started GirlsontheBall a year previously, post London 2012 - it was an adventure that would continue to spark what has now been a decade of covering the Lionesses.

