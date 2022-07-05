ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

President Biden Orders Flags Must Fly at Half-Staff Immediately

By stephanie thompson
sweetwaternow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
Los Angeles Times

Liz Cheney is ‘riding for the brand’ in D.C. But back in Wyoming, the brand may be Trump

CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Gordon
Salon

DOJ seizes Nevada GOP chairman’s phone, subpoenas Georgia GOP chairman as fake elector probe grows

The Justice Department on Wednesday served numerous subpoenas to Trump supporters involved in the fake elector scheme in a sign that its probe is expanding. Federal agents served subpoenas to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, who served as a Trump elector, according to The Washington Post. Other subpoenas were served at the homes of Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer involved in the fake elector scheme, and Thomas Lane, who worked on the Trump campaign's efforts in Arizona and New Mexico, FBI officials told the outlet. Trump supporters involved in the Michigan fake elector scheme also received subpoenas, though it's unclear if they were related to the federal investigation or a separate state probe. The New York Times reported that Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was subpoenaed in the federal probe.
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
MSNBC

As Biden shrinks Guantanamo’s population, GOP balks at closure

The news didn’t generate a lot of headlines, but the Biden administration announced two weeks ago that it had transferred another prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay prison, shrinking the total number of detainees at the facility to 36. It was against this backdrop that The Hill reported on renewed...
Axios

Liz Cheney: GOP can't be loyal to both Trump and the Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday it's become clear from what the Jan. 6 select committee has learned that the efforts former President Trump "oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we imagined." What she's saying: The U.S. faces a domestic threat it's never faced before...
