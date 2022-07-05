ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo pictured in female disguise

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
This is the twisted disguise the suspected Highland Park gunman donned so he could blend in with the fleeing crowd just moments after he allegedly opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers.

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, wore women’s clothing in a bid to conceal his identity and his distinctive tattoos during Monday’s slaughter in the wealthy Chicago suburb, authorities revealed Tuesday.

A surveillance photo obtained by local outlet WGN-TV shows Crimo allegedly wearing what appears to be a long black wig as he fled the scene of the mass shooting.

He was also allegedly dressed in a long-sleeve shirt, black gloves and a neck scarf, according to the image.

Crimo, who was carrying a black backpack, had headphones in and was clutching a phone, too, the alleged footage shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJrwy_0gVY31sa00
Suspected Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo allegedly fleeing the scene while wearing women’s clothing to disguise himself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGjJ2_0gVY31sa00
Crimo allegedly killed seven people and injured at least 30 others during a parade in the Chicago suburb on July 4, 2022.

“Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing, and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at an earlier news briefing.

“He was seen on video camera in women’s clothing.”

Covelli added, “He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around — almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNbip_0gVY31sa00
Crimo getting arrested by police after the parade shooting.

Crimo is accused of firing on parade-goers from the top of a building during the Independence Day parade, killing seven and injuring more than 30 others.

