ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Freedmen’s Health Inks New Space in DC

By Keith Loria
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedmen’s Health, a health care company serving vulnerable populations, has inked a 1,800-square-foot retail lease at 811 L Street SE in Washington, D.C.,’s Navy Yard. The company leased the entire two-story Ward 6 building and will move from...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Modern Distillery Is Closing

DC’s first modern distillery, the makers of Green Hat Gin, will close on Saturday, July 16. The distillery, bar, and gin garden in Ivy City announced its impending shutter on Twitter. Massive spirit company MPG, which acquired Green Hat just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, will keep gin production going at its distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The company says bottles will still be available nationally.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

D.C. ends contact tracing as pandemic concerns wane

Washington D.C. ended its COVID-19 contact tracing program last week after a recent uptake in take-home tests as total cases begin to wane. The D.C. Contact Trace Force, a 151-member team that has been notifying D.C. residents of COVID-19 exposures since the onset of the pandemic, laid off 131 employees and dissolved itself due to the District’s low case numbers and a rise in take-home tests, which often go unreported. The DC CAN exposure system – a cellphone alert for individuals that notifies them when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive – will remain in effect.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Amazon grocery coming to Navy Yard”

Ed. Note: This space was formerly home to Oath Pizza. Thanks to Raymond for sending: “an Amazon grocery is coming next to Bethesda Bagels by Navy Yard Metro on M Street.”. “A new class B Full-Service Grocery store **with a Tasting Permit Endorsement selling beer and wine for off-premises consumption.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navy Yard, DC
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Commercial Observer

CRC and Brown Advisory Raise $146M Fund for Multifamily Investments

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), in partnership with global investment firm Brown Advisory, has closed on the Core Multifamily Fund, LP, in which approximately $146 million in private equity funds were raised. The Baltimore-based partnership for the fund will target Class A, well-constructed properties built within the past four years, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Commercial Observer

WMS Partners Moving HQ to New Towson Location

Wealth management firm WMS Partners has inked a 19,538-square-foot lease at Towson Commons, a 10-story office tower in downtown Towson, Md. The company will be relocating 80 of its employees from its current headquarters at nearby 1 Olympic Place, also in downtown Towson, to 1 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Its current offices span about 50 percent less space, and WMS has been there for the past 11 years. Plans are to move to the new space this fall.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inked#Divaris Real Estate#The Anacostia Freeway
Washingtonian.com

Beloved DC Brewery 3 Stars Brewing Company Is Closing

3 Stars Brewing Company, one of the District’s first modern breweries, is shuttering after nearly a decade. There was no reason cited for the closure. What started as a backyard experiment with a home-brewing kit, turned into a hot spot for DC beer lovers. Founders Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey opened the brewery in 2012 after purchasing a 40,000-gallon walk-in freezer for $1.35. Since then, they’ve grown their beer list to 200-plus options and been named “DC’s Best Local Brewery” by Washington City Paper four times in under a decade. Washingtonian toured the brewery when it was just two guys, a couple of volunteers, and a fraction of the size it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

D.C. Health Director Nesbitt to Leave Post

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will leave her agency and the city government to pursue other endeavors, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday. Nesbitt, who started with the Bowser administration in 2015, will officially leave on July 29. An announcement will be made in the near future about the process of selecting her successor.
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

Meet 10 Mental Health Professionals and Advocates Awarded $10,000 To Promote Black Joy

Each of us can manifest a host of emotions, yet finding a path to happiness isn’t as simple as it sounds. It takes work like anything else that’s worthwhile and the kind of mindset that knows how to manage the darkest parts of life that can easily bombard you and send you off course. So, when you find a group of people who have dedicated their professional lives to helping others (particularly Black people), create a clear, conscious map that will lead towards pure joy; you can’t help but stand in awe.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
popville.com

“End of an era. Mount Pleasant Auto.”

Thanks to David for sending: “End of an era. Mount Pleasant Auto. Back in 2015 there were plans for Condos and a Three Story Addition. Another bird recently told me about some whispers of a pizza restaurant coming but will update as we learn more and construction begins/progresses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1101 Euclid St NW

3 Bedroom City Chic Meets Convenience - You will love this newly renovated building in Columbia Heights with controlled access. The building is handicap accessible with an elevator. Onsite laundry facilities are available. All units include central A/C, and kitchens that are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove. Tenants will pay gas and electric utility service. Street parking is available.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Street Renaming to Honor the Rolarks in Southeast

D.C. Council received testimony this week on a bill introduced by Ward 8 Council member Trayon White to rename a D.C. street in honor of Dr. Calvin W. Rolark Sr. and his wife, former Ward 8 Council member Wilhelmina J. Rolark. The 500 block of Foxhall Place SE, where the powerful D.C. couple lived for more than 30 years, will be renamed Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark Way if the bill passes.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy