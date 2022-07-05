Freedmen’s Health Inks New Space in DC

Each of us can manifest a host of emotions, yet finding a path to happiness isn’t as simple as it sounds. It takes work like anything else that’s worthwhile and the kind of mindset that knows how to manage the darkest parts of life that can easily bombard you and send you off course. So, when you find a group of people who have dedicated their professional lives to helping others (particularly Black people), create a clear, conscious map that will lead towards pure joy; you can’t help but stand in awe.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO