Report: Two More Schools Join Group Looking at Big 12 Move

The Pac-12 could lose over half of its members in less than a month's time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — College football's realignment wheels are churning, and the Big 12 isn't watching it from the sidelines. According to CBS Sports's Dennis Dodd , the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" to add not only Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado—but also two football powers in Washington and Oregon.

The move would create an 18-team conference, the largest in the FBS.

"At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out," Dodd wrote . "Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah were mentioned specifically as the teams being targeted by the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports. There is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington."

Dodd even mentioned one source telling him that the two leagues (Pac-12/Big 12) could merge. This is all happening amidst an announcement from the Pac-12 that it is moving ahead of schedule on its next TV rights deal. The current contract with ESPN and FOX ends in 2024, while the Big 12's is up in 2025.

Dodd mentioned a source saying the Big 12 was looking at adding the new western teams quickly and then jumping ahead of the Pac-12 in rights negotiations. "All those things have been talked about," the source said.

College athletics is the wild west right now, literally, but UC's new league isn't resting on its hands in the face of a rapidly changing landscape.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Watch: NFL Rookies Paint Their Team Logos

Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Omar White Puts UC in Top-10 Schools

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

Corey Kiner, UC Football Roster Rock Uniforms in Team Photoshoot

Michael Rothstein: Marcus Mariota 'Far Ahead' of Desmond Ridder

Three Bearcats Named to Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team

UC Commit Brady Drogosh Gets off to Slow Start in 2022 Elite 11 Finals

Perry Eliano: Coby Bryant Took Unseen Work 'to a Whole Other Level'

UC Football Recruiting Rankings Check-In

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Sharpshooter, Rising 2023 Guard

Seven Things That Need to Happen for Bearcats to Have Successful Season

Over/Under: Bearcats Win Total Set for 2022 Season

Ahmad Gardner Notches Pick-Six, Impresses in Jets' Final Open Minicamp Practice

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder 'Light Years Ahead of Most Young QBs'

Three-Star 2023 CB Cameron Calhoun Commits to UC

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

UC Offers Local 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess; Four-Star Guard Trey Green Discusses Recruitment

Sporting News Names Luke Fickell Fifth-Best Coach in College Football

Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History

Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC

Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk