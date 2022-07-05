ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Two More Schools Join Group Looking at Big 12 Move

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

The Pac-12 could lose over half of its members in less than a month's time.

CINCINNATI — College football's realignment wheels are churning, and the Big 12 isn't watching it from the sidelines. According to CBS Sports's Dennis Dodd , the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" to add not only Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado—but also two football powers in Washington and Oregon.

The move would create an 18-team conference, the largest in the FBS.

"At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out," Dodd wrote . "Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah were mentioned specifically as the teams being targeted by the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports. There is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington."

Dodd even mentioned one source telling him that the two leagues (Pac-12/Big 12) could merge. This is all happening amidst an announcement from the Pac-12 that it is moving ahead of schedule on its next TV rights deal. The current contract with ESPN and FOX ends in 2024, while the Big 12's is up in 2025.

Dodd mentioned a source saying the Big 12 was looking at adding the new western teams quickly and then jumping ahead of the Pac-12 in rights negotiations. "All those things have been talked about," the source said.

College athletics is the wild west right now, literally, but UC's new league isn't resting on its hands in the face of a rapidly changing landscape.

4America
1d ago

The more the better. The PAC 12 should have merged before losing USC and UCLA. Of course, losing OU and Texas was not good either. Both commissioners were asleep.

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

6 More Pac-12 Schools Could Reportedly Be On The Move

There could be some more schools changing conferences in the near future. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is looking to add up to six Pac-12 schools after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are the main targets...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
CBS DFW

Fastest boy in the country to attend college with no track team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year.  "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world. As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution. According to a report, a merger between the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
