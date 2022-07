Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate. After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO