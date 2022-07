PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A man charged in the vehicular deaths of two 3-year-old boys in Eagle Mountain is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Kent Cody Barlow, 25, who is accused of driving recklessly while using drugs and crashing his car into an area where two children were playing, is scheduled to appear in person at 9 a.m. in Fourth District Court.

