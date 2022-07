One week ago, after his complaint against the $1.7 billion school bond referendum was denied by the NC State Board of Elections, former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson sounded like that would be the end of the road for his quest to defeat the bond – however, on Wednesday, July 6, a newly energized Branson said it was “likely” that he would continue the challenge in court.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO