HENNEPIN – Putnam County residents are being asked to take part in a survey about their internet use and connectivity. Putnam County is working with Ogle, Boone, and Lee county organizations to gather information for the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Initiative. The information collected will be used to help create an affordable, accessible and reliable broadband network across the area. According to Putnam County Vice-Chairman Steve Malavolti, “It is very important that we have input from all our neighbors across Putnam County. To reach as many people as possible, a new website has been setup to complete the survey online at www.BroadBandForAllNCIL.org, as well as a printed survey to be available at the Putnam County Library system, and Village Halls across the county.”

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO