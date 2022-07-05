ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Paul Haggis to be released from house arrest following rape allegations

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Director Paul Haggis will be released from house arrest while prosecutors in Italy decide whether to pursue rape charges against him.

Judge Vilma Gilli ordered the Canada-born filmmaker could be sprung from his hotel pending the investigation on Monday.

Haggis, 69, was detained in Puglia last month after a woman alleged he raped her over two days while he was in the country for an arts festival in Ostuni.

The accuser has not been identified, though press reports have described her as a 28-year-old British woman.

“We were supposed to work together, but instead he raped me from Sunday evening to Wednesday,” the woman told cops in the southern city of Brindisi, the Daily Beast has reported.

Michele Laforgia, an attorney for Haggis, said the director maintains his innocence.

Laforgia said the judge ruled that there were no signs of abuse or violence found on the woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufPCY_0gVY0sF700
Italian authorities will let director Paul Haggis leave house arrest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baxZF_0gVY0sF700
A 28-year-old British woman accused director Paul Haggis of raping her over multiple days.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that Gilli also characterized the woman’s decision to be with Haggis where he was staying as “spontaneous.”

Laforgia said it was unclear if Italian prosecutors would be closing the case against Haggis.

Haggis is credited as a screenwriter for James Bond films “Quantum of Solace” and “Casino Royale,” as well as 2006’s Oscar-winning “Crash,” which he also directed.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: Highland Park shooting suspect's parents are 'in deep legal trouble'

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#House Arrest#Italy#Violent Crime#British#The Daily Beast#Italian#Corriere Della Sera#Solace
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’

An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BBC

Simon Dobbin: Seventh man arrested in football fan murder probe

A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy