Waynesboro, VA

Construction continues on Rosser Avenue at Lucy Lane

By Crystal Graham
Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle lane closures for northbound and southbound will be required on Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro this week as work continues on the Waynesboro Marketplace development. The work is taking...

WHSV

Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation programs are canceled Thursday due to residual impact and cleanup from severe thunderstorms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Camp Staunton is operating on a normal schedule, and pickup and...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Area of Linda Lane reopened after gas leak incident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Linda Ln between E Market Street and Country Club Road has reopened after a gas leak. According to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia, they received a call around 12:15 for a gas line being struck on Linda Ln in the area of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Crews...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Dominion Energy handling power outages in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a severe storm that moved from Churchville, to Staunton, and then to Fishersville and WAynesboro. To report an outage in your area, click here. We appreciate all of your photos and details of the storm damage. Remember to only...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Planning Commission tables rezoning for Mauzy truck stop

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission met on Tuesday night and voted unanimously to table a request to rezone 31 acres of property in Mauzy where a developer hopes to build a truck stop. Leesburg-based Gas City LLC requested the rezoning of a property it purchased...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County crash on I-81 South cleared

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of 4:50 p.m., VDOT reports this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 274.8 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Traffic backups are approximately 11.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New Sheetz opening in Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 4-8

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Three flown to hospital following Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people are being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center following a crash in Rockingham County. The Virginia State Police reports a single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:05 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road. A 2006 Mazda 6 heading...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Interstate 81 overnight closure July 6 for overpass bridge work at Harrisonburg

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are scheduled to be closed for emergency bridge repairs at Harrisonburg from 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 7. The overnight closure allows contractors to remove a damaged beam from the westbound Route 33 (East Market Street) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 247.4. All work is weather permitting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Chicken truck crash causing delays on Kratzer Road

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said a truck hauling chickens that ran off the roadway and collided into a power pole. The driver was not injured. On Rt. 753 (Kratzer Rd) in the Rockingham County at Irish Path; Rt. 720E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect potential delays in this area from 12:19 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. due to maintenance activities.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Alice Woods seeks to bring ‘unity of purpose’ to Staunton City Council

STAUNTON — Six candidates will contend for three seats on Staunton City Council in November. Alice Woods was born in New York City and moved to Staunton 36 years ago. About nine years ago, she began to get involved in local politics, but remained in the background. Six years ago, she met a group of ladies who encouraged her to step out in front. She realized she wanted to make a difference in the Queen City and bring a “unity of purpose.”
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

18 area residents arrested on 60-plus drug and gun charges

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted a multi-day enforcement operation that resulted in 18 individuals being arrested on 63 various felony and misdemeanor charges. Charges include distribution of controlled substances, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear in court, destruction property, probation violations, etc. The charges were all handed up by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
FARMVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Public hearings on July 7 for Augusta County Board of Zoning appeals

A public hearing will be held regarding numerous requests at the Augusta County Government Center on Thursday, July 7, at 1:30 p.m. The hearings range from a special event facility or food truck to short-term vacation rentals and everything in between. The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

