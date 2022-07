AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."

