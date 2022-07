BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian struck and killed over the holiday weekend. Lacy Arnez Owens, 61, was struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene of the accident. The coroner’s office was unable to place a time of her original injury in his initial report, but she was discovered sometime later at 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO