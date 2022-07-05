ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox asked weirdest question ever on early date with Machine Gun Kelly

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 2 days ago
Megan Fox said her unusual question helped her understand Machine Gun Kelly's "psychology and temperament." Getty Images

Megan Fox had a super personal question for her “twin flame” fiancé Machine Gun Kelly when they first got together.

During an interview with E! on the pink carpet of Kelly’s “Life in Pink” Hulu documentary last week, Fox said she likes to ask her partners questions where “you go deep right away.”

“An example would be, ‘Were you breastfed by your mother?’ That’s a great question because it has to do a lot with your psychology and your temperament,” she confessed.

“If you know me, and I know you, it’s impossible for me not to know everything about you,” Fox, 36, continued.

Fox’s reveal isn’t off-brand from the other interesting details we know about the couple.

MGK chose to put thorns in Fox’s engagement ring band so that it hurts when she takes it off.

“Love is pain,” the 32-year-old Kelly, who also has matching voodoo doll tattoos with his bride-to-be on their ring fingers, told Vogue.

The couple also drinks small drops of each other’s blood “for ritual purposes only,” Fox shared in a cover story interview with Glamour UK.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are known for their aggressive PDA and bizarre relationship tidbits.

New York Post

