Travis Scott stops concert to help fans after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott stopped his concert Monday to tell fans to climb off a lighting truss. TMZ.com, Getty Images

Travis Scott stopped his Coney Island concert on Monday to ensure fans’ safety in the wake of his deadly Astroworld show in November, which was labeled a “mass casualty event.”

The 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper was performing at Coney Art Walls with Meek Mill when fans scaled a lighting truss for a better view of the show.

Scott spotted the fans — including one that was dressed as Spider-Man — dangling from the contraption and ordered them to come down. They obliged, and the show went on, TMZ reported.

Footage from the performance shows similar conditions to those of last year’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 attendees were crushed to death in a massive crowd surge.

Travis Scott told fans to get back on the ground.

The fans obeyed his request and came down.

Scott alleged that he did not see fainting fans and ambulances in the sea of 50,000 as he was performing. Still, he’s been hit with dozens of lawsuits.

Scott has slowly returned to live performances. With the help of Diddy, he performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. He was set to perform at Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival, but the event was scrapped due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues.”

Instead, he spent his Fourth of July weekend performing at Miami club E11even on Saturday.

Scott’s awareness to his audiences comes after he denied knowing Astroworld 2021 festivalgoers were being trampled to death.

The Post has reached out to reps for Scott and Coney Art Walls for comment.