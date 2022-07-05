ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott stops concert to help fans after Astroworld tragedy

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ca5FF_0gVY0G8r00
Travis Scott stopped his concert Monday to tell fans to climb off a lighting truss. TMZ.com, Getty Images

Travis Scott stopped his Coney Island concert on Monday to ensure fans’ safety in the wake of his deadly Astroworld show in November, which was labeled a “mass casualty event.”

The 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper was performing at Coney Art Walls with Meek Mill when fans scaled a lighting truss for a better view of the show.

Scott spotted the fans — including one that was dressed as Spider-Man — dangling from the contraption and ordered them to come down. They obliged, and the show went on, TMZ reported.

Footage from the performance shows similar conditions to those of last year’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 attendees were crushed to death in a massive crowd surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn58H_0gVY0G8r00
Travis Scott told fans to get back on the ground.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdkf4_0gVY0G8r00
The fans obeyed his request and came down.

Scott alleged that he did not see fainting fans and ambulances in the sea of 50,000 as he was performing. Still, he’s been hit with dozens of lawsuits.

Scott has slowly returned to live performances. With the help of Diddy, he performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. He was set to perform at Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival, but the event was scrapped due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues.”

Instead, he spent his Fourth of July weekend performing at Miami club E11even on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLj0c_0gVY0G8r00
Scott’s awareness to his audiences comes after he denied knowing Astroworld 2021 festivalgoers were being trampled to death.

The Post has reached out to reps for Scott and Coney Art Walls for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kylie Jenner posts picture of son with Travis Scott for Father’s Day

Kylie Jenner has shared a picture of Travis Scott cuddling their newborn son in a sweet tribute to the rapper on Father’s Day.Taking to Instagram on Sunday 19 June, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photograph showing Scott lying in bed with the couple’s two children.Their four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was pictured fast asleep next to Scott, who appeared to be eating a bowl of ramen noodles while holding their baby son.Jenner protected their baby boy’s privacy by placing a small brown heart over his face.“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you [sic],” she wrote in the caption.Scott replied in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ETOnline.com

Travis Scott Stops Concert Mid-Performance Over Safety Concerns Following Deadly Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott isn't taking any chances when it comes to the safety of his audiences. The "Goosebumps" rapper stopped his show on Monday due to safety concerns. Scott performed an impromptu set at the Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day event in New York, after first being billed simply as a "live DJ," and took the stage alongside Meek Mill. During his set, TMZ reports that the crowd at the outdoor event was packed in tight, and several concertgoers climbed up the metal lighting truss and scaffolding to get a better view, precariously dangling on the metal framework. Scott saw the fans on the truss, and immediately stopped the show to demand that they get down. The concertgoers complied and the show proceeded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Meek
Vibe

Travis Scott Performs At Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day Concert

On Monday (July 4), Travis Scott brought his live show to the Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn, N.Y. for an impromptu holiday performance at The Day Party: Independence Day event. The rapper ran through various hits from his catalog and the event included performances by Meek Mill, DJ Spade, and Chase B. Scott’s appearance was initially billed as a “live DJ set.”
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Coney Island#Lawsuits#Concert#Tmz
The FADER

Travis Scott stops show after fans scale stage lighting rig

Perhaps the artist least likely to tolerate any potential lawsuit-inspiring behaviour is Travis Scott. A crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021 left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, and the resulting suits target Scott and the event's promoter Live Nation. Scott is carefully making his way back into performing live again, and as TMZ points out, he opened for Meek Mill on Sunday at Coney Island Walls. The operative word is carefully: when fans began scaling the stage's lighting rig during his set, Scott stopped the show until they climbed down.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Travis Scott Stops Coney Island Concert To Deal With Rambunctious Fans And Avoid Another Astroworld

It’s pretty clear Travis Scott understands that after the fatal tragedy that was his Astroworld concert, if an audience member at one of his shows even stubs their toe and it makes the news, he’s going to have a problem. That’s why now that the Houston rapper is back on the stage, he’s being extra cautious, even if it means bringing his performances to a grinding halt the second he notices the crowd getting too rowdy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Travis Scott London Concert Day 2 Tickets, Here's Where You Can Get It

Travis Scott's highly-anticipated comeback concert is finally happening, and his eager fans have already managed to fill in The O2 London Arena. This is the first-ever concert since the tragic Astroworld Festival that happened last November 2021. Because of the high demand for tickets, Travis Scott has finally announced an...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

James Caan’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Actor’s 4 Marriages

James Caan sadly passed away on July 6, but the instantly recognizable actor enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood. The actor rose to household-name status in the 1970s with the iconic role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. He was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, and an Oscar over the span of his remarkably versatile career. From a comedic role in Elf to an iconic role in TV’s Las Vegas to voice gigs in The Simpsons and Family Guy, James proved he was capable of just about any genre in acting.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy