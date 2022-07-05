Jennifer Garner Beams As She Rides In Fourth Of July Parade With Son Samuel

Source: mega

Jennifer Garner was feeling quite patriotic for the Fourth of July this year. The actress, 50, had a smile plastered on her face as she rode in the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade along with her 10-year-old son, Samuel Affleck.

Garner, who served as grand marshal of the event, and her little boy rocked matching white and blue "Let Freedom Ring" t-shirts as they waved to onlookers from the back of a juicy red convertible.

The mother-son duo shared sweet embraces as they took part in the annual summer celebration, appearing to love spending the holiday just the two of them.

As OK! reported, Samuel recently had a bit of a fender bender when visiting an upscale rental car business with dad Ben Affleck and soon-to-be stepmom Jennifer Lopez after backing a Lamborghini into a white BMW. According to insiders, the 13 Going On 30 star was not thrilled with her ex-husband after he let their son get behind the wheel.

"Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things," a source revealed of the vehicle mishap. “She knows how dangerous that was and she knows things could have gone very badly so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt."

However, despite the Maid in Manhattan star being present at the time, Garner had no ill feelings towards the Argo actor's fiancée. "Even though J. Lo is a mom and likely knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all because Ben should’ve known better," the insider explained. "Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was."

The source noted that Garner has now "moved on but hopes Ben and Samuel learned a lesson from this whole thing."

As Affleck and Garner continue to focus on navigating parenting with different partners, the Texas native has also struck gold in the romance department. The Juno star has been with her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, for quite some time after the two first sparked romance rumors in October 2018 following her 2015 split from Affleck.