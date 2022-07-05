ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom Touches 100 MPH Seven Times, Dominates Single-A Batters in First Rehab Start

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpxOp_0gVXzuwO00

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom faced six batters in a rehab start, and none of them put the ball in play. Pitching for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, deGrom struck out five Jupiter Hammerheads and hit one. He threw 24 pitches – 18 strikes – and seven of them touched 100 miles per hour.

It was deGrom’s first in-game appearance this season. He has missed the first three months of the 2022 campaign with a right shoulder injury. In 2021, deGrom was off to a historic start before suffering forearm and elbow injuries that ended his season.

Imagine being a Single-A player, barely old enough to even vote, and you have to face a two-time Cy Young Award winner throwing triple digits. The 34-year-old deGrom made his MLB debut in 2014, before most of the players in that lineup had graduated from little league.

Luckily for the young Hammerheads, the rehabbing righty was limited to 25 pitches or two innings – whichever came first. So, he was out of there before even getting through the entire lineup.

Max Scherzer Returns, Jacob deGrom Gets Closer

Jacob deGrom’s dominant rehab start is great news for the Mets, who are close to having a full and healthy rotation. Today, Max Scherzer makes his return from the injured list as New York takes on the Reds in Cincinnati. Scherzer missed almost seven weeks with an oblique injury.

In his rehab stint with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Scherzer catered the post-game meal for the minor leaguers. They say it was approximately $7,000 of gourmet surf and turf.

“They’re eating well tonight,” he commented slyly when asked about the spread in an interview.

If all goes according to plan for the Mets, a healthy five-man rotation could soon consist of deGrom, Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker. Even with injury problems, New York leads the NL East with a 50-30 record nearing the halfway point of the MLB season.

