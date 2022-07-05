ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF has two Cleveland Browns Players Going Much Earlier in 2021 Draft Redo

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

The draft class for the Cleveland Browns in 2021 has the potential to be very good, and those players showed that in week one. Cleveland drafted two players early, which could have the ability to go even earlier in a re-draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, both Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah should have been drafted earlier. Newsome, who was originally drafted at pick No. 26 is drafted at No. 15 by the New England Patriots in the re-do. Patriots selected Mac Jones there, but he too went earlier.

Newsome may not have had an interception as a rookie, but he had eight pass breakups and showed some really sticky coverage all season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a second-round steal for the Browns. PFF has the second-year linebacker going to the Browns at pick No. 26, where they originally drafted Newsome.

Owusu-Koramoah showed flashes of greatness during his rookie season, but an injury slowed him down. In his second year, it would not be a surprise if he makes a Pro Bowl kind of leap.

Another team to stick with one of their players but in a different draft spot, the Browns found a good one in Owusu-Koromoah, so much so that they would be happy to grab him again a round earlier. JOK looked like a defensive rookie of the year candidate early in the season before injury stalled his progress, but his all-around skill set is game-changing for this defense. He had impressive PFF grades in every area except tackling, where 15 misses were more than you would like to see.

Andrew Berry found himself two very good players in the draft, probably later than he should have. He nor the Browns will complain.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

