Lunch is sometimes the most underrated meal of the day, but it doesn’t have to be! Here are nine Black-owned cafés that you can support right now. Ah, Jasmine’s. As a Birmingham favorite since 2008, this spot has been hailed as the “best soul food in town”. Find staples like chitterlings and oxtails as well as sides like fried corns, turnip greens and candied yams.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO