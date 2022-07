The Central Bank Pavilion at 218 North State St. in downtown Geneseo will be the site of a Live Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through August 10. April Davis, marketing director at Central Bank, said the concert series offers “a wide variety of different music genres. You can grab drinks and food from any of the restaurants surrounding the Pavilion (Raelyn’s, Lemans, Barney’s or LaRoma). It is a family-friendly atmosphere with some outdoor games that can be enjoyed during the concert.”

3 DAYS AGO