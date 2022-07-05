ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Monsoons may bring relief to the drought-ridden Southwest

By KUNC
upr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the middle of a historic drought, summer rains are on track for their third strong year in a row. The North...

www.upr.org

People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AZFamily

Intense heat ahead for the weekend in monsoon break for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for clear skies, light winds, and hot temperatures in the Valley today with an afternoon high of 108 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory has been issued today for Maricopa County for ozone pollution. As high pressure builds over our region, temperatures will really climb in...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

Western and central New Mexico dries out Thursday

Drier air will continue to nudge into western and central New Mexico Thursday, bringing even drier weather to this part of the state. Eastern New Mexico will see an uptick in storm chances Thursday though. Another downtick in storms Wednesday across New Mexico as dry air continues to move in...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Drier west, storms east and hot for all of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild for all, and especially warm for southeast New Mexico, ahead of a hot day. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon. Most of western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Moisture will be sufficient for storms in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
8 News Now

3 years ago: Earthquake rattles Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years ago today, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Las Vegas valley. It rattled nerves even though the epicenter was about 150 miles away. The quake came a day after the July 4, 2019, earthquake, which measured 6.4. Both were centered a few miles from Ridgecrest, California. The pair of quakes caused only minor damage in Las Vegas, but they cracked roads and caused some damage in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼Wildfire contained on Arizona Strip

ARIZONA STRIP – The Antelope Valley wildfire burned just over 100 acres in the Arizona Strip in north Mohave County. The Bureau of Land Management said lightning sparked the fire on June 26 near Mt. Trumbull, about 65 miles south of St. George, Utah. The BLM reported the fire...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Governor Ducey signs historic legislation protecting Arizona water

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey signed historic legislation Wednesday morning to protect Arizona's water. In a tweet, Ducey called the legislation "crucial" for Arizona's continued growth and prosperity. The plan invests $1 billion over three years to fund projects that will bring additional water to the state. It will...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM
OutThere Colorado

Digital license plates coming to Colorado

Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a new law taking effect next month. The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Hotter with more spotty storms for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

