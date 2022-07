Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, released the following statement on the signing of Arizona’s budget. “Upon taking office in 2015, Governor Ducey got to work enhancing Arizona’s global business competitiveness. Today, we’re seeing the fruits of those efforts. We’ve added hundreds of thousands of jobs and people. Unemployment is the lowest in modern history. Our economy is diversified, small businesses are growing, and all over our state, new opportunities are flourishing.

