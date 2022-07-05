Report: Erik Ten Hag Convinced Christian Eriksen That He Could Play Alongside Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag provided Christian Eriksen with convincing statements that lead the Dane to make a final decision regarding his transfer to Old Trafford.

The last week was full of excitement among the Red Devils fan base as Christian Eriksen informed Manchester United and Brentford about the decision for his future at the Premier League.

The Middelfart born is set to arrive at Carrington Training Complex in the next days to complete his medical examination and start training with the rest of the team, becoming the second addition for the Red Devils this summer.

However, there were many factors involved in the 30-year-old’s decision to play under the new manager Erik Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams the upcoming season.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano on his podcast “The Here We Go Podcast”:

Erik Ten Hag had expressed in more than two conversations to Christian Eriksen that he trusts the Midfielder to become a key part of his plans.

The Dutch manager told Eriksen that if he moved to Old Trafford he could be able to play alongside Frenkie De Jong in the midfield, at that time the Dane International was considering a Tottenham offer.

But once again Erik Ten Hag made the difference and convinced the former Brentford midfielder to join Manchester United.

Another factor for Eriksen’s decision was that the Midfielder wanted to level up his game despite his love for Brentford.

The 30-year-old knew what he needed to do to achieve that and staying at the Bees was not going to be of much help for him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon