AP News Summary at 7:13 p.m. EDT

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S....
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States. A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2. Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident...
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Mitch McConnell has claimed that the US labour shortage is due to people unwilling to work because they are “flush at the moment”. The Republican Senate Minority Leader was speaking at an event in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday when he pitched his theory of why businesses are struggling to hire people.
July 8 (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin accused the West of decades of aggression towards Moscow and warned that if it wanted to attempt to beat Russia on the battlefield it was welcome to try, but this would bring tragedy for Ukraine. read more.
As leaders of major Western democracies and their allies meet in two back-to-back summits this week in Europe, their focus is clear: keeping pressure on Russia as its brutal assault on Ukraine enters its fifth month.
BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - The trade and economic teams of China and the United States agreed to maintain close communication following virtual talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Two Chinese coast guard ships navigated Japan's territorial waters near a chain of disputed islands for more than 64 hours this week, Japanese authorities said Friday -- the longest incursion of its kind in a decade.
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women’s national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States leads its group and is in position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Americans could wrap it up later Thursday with a win or draw for Haiti against Mexico. The United States has played in every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall. Smith scored her first in the fifth minute, then added another goal in the eighth. She has eight career international goals.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes the blacklisting of Chinese firms by the United States and will take the necessary measures to protect them, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military...
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has touted polling that has shown nearly 70% of Nevadans lean pro-choice. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
Canadian officials say they have been barred from the trial of billionaire Xiao Jianhua by Chinese authorities. The Chinese-Canadian tycoon's trial was said to have started on Monday, five years after he disappeared from a luxury Hong Kong hotel. His case remains shrouded in secrecy, and the authorities have not...
The Group of 20 will meet in Bali Friday with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the war began. But attention has shifted to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine after it rattled global markets, sent food prices skyrocketing and led to allegations of Russian war crimes.
LONDON (AP) — The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms Wednesday about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed longstanding concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad. But his speech was notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director general, Ken McCallum, in an intended show of Western solidarity. The remarks also showed the extent to which Wray and the FBI regard the Chinese government as not only a law enforcement and intelligence challenge, but are also attuned to the implications of Beijing’s foreign policy actions. “We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our,’ I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” Wray said.
(Reuters) - G20 foreign ministers travel to the resort island of Bali this week for a meeting that will be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, with Russia's attendance creating rifts in the bloc as host Indonesia tries to mediate. The Group of 20 includes Western countries that have accused...
