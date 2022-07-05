ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sarah Silverman announces Las Vegas stop on comedy tour

By Stephanie Overton
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sarah Silverman, a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer has announced that she will be bringing her comedy to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, September 4.

The Labor Day weekend performance will be part of her Sarah Silverman & Friends tour and will be the only Las Vegas show. The show is set to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. and will start at $59.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wynn Las Vegas website .

