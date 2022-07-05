ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 1 hour ago....

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

No shooting happened in area of north Phoenix mall, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a shooting did not happen in the area of a north Phoenix mall on July 6, after the department received multiple calls about a shooting in the area. According to a statement, officials say multiple officers responded and spoke to witnesses...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of accidentally shooting woman in car near Arizona Mills

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man faces a murder charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman in a car near Arizona Mills in Tempe on July 2. Porfirio Castro, 24, was "extremely intoxicated" in the backseat of a car when he picked up a handgun from the floor in front of him, according to court documents.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Surprise, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Surprise, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Phoenix#Shooting#Neighborhood Park#Violent Crime
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Body of woman who was shot found in canal in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a woman was found shot and dead in a canal in east Phoenix. Police received a call of an injured person near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m. When officers got there, they found the woman’s body in the canal. Detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is and how she ended up in the canal.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scrapyard fire in a south Phoenix scrapyard under control

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning. Officials say they got reports around 4 a.m. about a fire in a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed. The fire shortly grew from the scrapyard into two nearby properties. Officials say fire control is been called, and that crews are now extinguishing hot spots.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firework shoots into Gilbert family's bedroom

GILBERT, AZ — One Gilbert family is in search of peace after a firework shot through their bedroom wall. Brittany Meyer and her family celebrated the 4th of July by going to Gilbert Regional Park to watch the East Valley sky light up with fireworks and drones. As the...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire at Buckeye Chipotle leaves man severely burned

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man is being treated for severe burns after a fire broke out at a Chipotle in Buckeye, police said. Firefighters were called to the restaurant near Watson and Yuma roads just before 5 a.m. on July 7. First responders discovered a 23-year-old man outside suffering from...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

City of Phoenix Wants to Divert Calls From Its Police

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy