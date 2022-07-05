Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning. Officials say they got reports around 4 a.m. about a fire in a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed. The fire shortly grew from the scrapyard into two nearby properties. Officials say fire control is been called, and that crews are now extinguishing hot spots.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO