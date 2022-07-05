ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County court error causes postponement of jury trials

By Paula Reed Ward
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn administrative error in the criminal division of Allegheny County Common Pleas Court means that no potential jurors received summonses this week, leading to the postponement of multiple jury trials and frustration among prosecutors and the defense bar. The error didn’t come to light until Friday — leading into...

triblive.com

wtae.com

Dozens of misconduct complaints filed against Allegheny County judge

A legal rights group in Pittsburgh says it has filed dozens of misconduct complaints against Allegheny County Judge Anthony Mariani. In a report from the Abolitionist Law Center, the group says it filed 62 complaints to the state judicial conduct board against Judge Anthony Mariani. They say he engaged in misconduct and biased behavior.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani facing misconduct complaints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani is facing dozens of complaints related to alleged misconduct.An advocacy group has filed more than 60 misconduct complaints against Judge Mariani after reviewing criminal proceedings over the past two years.The Abolitionist Law Center released a 48-page report with the complaints.The allegations against him include:Using racist language with defendants in front of himDepriving defendants of due processInsulting defendants who try and defend themselvesThe report includes and is dedicated to Gerald Thomas, who died of natural causes while in the Allegheny County Jail on a probation violation.The Medical Examiner's Office says Thomas died from a blood clot in an artery in his lung.Thomas' family blames Judge Mariani for his death, saying that he should've been out of jail before that time because the charges against him had been dropped.Instead, court records show Mariani put Thomas back in jail, for what he claimed was Thomas' own safety.The Abolitionist Law Center wants Mariani's behavior reviewed to see if he's fit to serve.The report also suggests potential reforms to prevent this from happening in the future.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police seek 2 suspects in Washington County hotel assault

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two men they said were involved in an attack on June 13 at Days Inn by Wyndham in Canton Township, Washington County, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. In the surveillance camera images published by WPXI, a heavily tattooed male is seen inside the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift man pleads guilty in federal court to robbing Apollo Trust Bank last July

A Vandergrift man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to robbing the Apollo Trust Bank last July. Bradley Mondi, 35, was accused of using “intimidation” to rob the tellers of $6,666 when he walked into the bank in North Apollo at around 2 p.m. on July 12, 2021, and pulled out a large red bag from under his sweatshirt, according to a criminal complaint.
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seventh suspect named in New Kensington murder

An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man has been arrested in connection with the July 3 homicide of a New Kensington man, the seventh suspect to be charged in the case, authorities said. Raquan Carpenter was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Jason Raiford, 39, of New Kensington, who was shot...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Police: Oil City Man Breaks Into Residence, Assaults Juvenile

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man and a Rimersburg woman are facing charges for reportedly breaking into a house and assaulting a juvenile. According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed charges against 40-year-old Jeffery Scott McClelland, of Oil City, and 35-year-old Leighla Nicole Beals, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 22.
RIMERSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6 teens charged in New Kensington shooting death

Six teenagers now are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Sunday in New Kensington. Of the six, one is in custody, according to a statement Wednesday morning from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Charges were filed against five of the six teens late Tuesday evening.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Patterson Township girl found safely

PATTERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Maliyah Streit has been found and is safe at home. Patterson Township Police Department in Beaver County is looking for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl. Police said Maliyah Streit was last seen in the Patterson Township and Beaver Falls area on Wednesday around 9...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

California Area settles lawsuit against Cal U Student Association for $1.25M

California Area School District accepted a $1.25 million settlement from Cal U’s Student Association, Inc. in a suit the district filed claiming breach of contract. The school district filed the lawsuit against the Student Union Association Inc., in 2020 in Washington County Common Pleas Court. The California Area School Board approved the settlement at a meeting last month. The lawsuit contends that in September 2000, the SAI and the district entered into a contract that enabled the university to build student housing on a 10-acre plot of land in California while enjoying a tax-exempt status. The agreement was based on the SAI’s position that the property would be “subject to the Institutions of Purely Public Charity Act,” the suit states.
CALIFORNIA STATE

