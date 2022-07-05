Allegheny County court error causes postponement of jury trials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani is facing dozens of complaints related to alleged misconduct.An advocacy group has filed more than 60 misconduct complaints against Judge Mariani after reviewing criminal proceedings over the past two years.The Abolitionist Law Center released a 48-page report with the complaints.The allegations against him include:Using racist language with defendants in front of himDepriving defendants of due processInsulting defendants who try and defend themselvesThe report includes and is dedicated to Gerald Thomas, who died of natural causes while in the Allegheny County Jail on a probation violation.The Medical Examiner's Office says Thomas died from a blood clot in an artery in his lung.Thomas' family blames Judge Mariani for his death, saying that he should've been out of jail before that time because the charges against him had been dropped.Instead, court records show Mariani put Thomas back in jail, for what he claimed was Thomas' own safety.The Abolitionist Law Center wants Mariani's behavior reviewed to see if he's fit to serve.The report also suggests potential reforms to prevent this from happening in the future.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO