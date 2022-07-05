ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unhealthy air quality lingers over Southland following Fourth of July fireworks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

As many Californians return to work following the lengthy holiday weekend, some lingering effects still remain in the air around the Southland after thousands of fireworks lit up the night sky for the Fourth of July.

Hazy skies remained in the early morning hours and were expected to persist through most of Tuesday.

Areas like Lancaster and certain parts of Downtown Los Angeles were downgraded to unhealthy air quality, while more than two dozen different regions throughout Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange Counties were all downgraded to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ9s9_0gVXvdkl00
Amber Lee's detailed list of air quality labels throughout the Southland.  CBSLA

"A strong marine inversion in the early morning led to patchy, low clouds near the coast, but it also kept the air quality, because of the fireworks," CBS Los Angeles meteorologist Amber Lee said.

Breezy and light winds throughout Tuesday should push the haze and clouds from the area by late afternoon.

