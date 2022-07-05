Domestic violence suspect arrested, found with illegal guns

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge said Tuesday she won’t decide until September whether to proceed toward a trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in Lyon County’s justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus in court in Fernley on Tuesday he plans to file his formal opposition to the motion next week. Matheus said she’ll give him until July 20. She plans to hear arguments about the venue dispute in mid-September at the same time she scheduled a preliminary hearing on the murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence charges.

