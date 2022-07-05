ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Domestic violence suspect arrested, found with illegal guns

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was arrested Monday in South Lake Tahoe and was in possession of illegal guns, police reported. Officers with the...

kkoh.com

Gardnerville Gang Member Sentenced

A Gardnerville man will serve 51 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun. Federal Judge Miranda Du handed down the sentence against 41 year old Jay Loren Prater. Prosecutors allege Prater is a member of Northern Riders, a California prison gang, and formerly a member of several disbanded motorcycle gangs in the area. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Prater for traffic violations on Aug. 25. A police dog alerted deputies to drugs in his car. Deputies found a loaded Glock 9mm in the center console of his car and about a half once of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. He is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a felony conviction for voluntary manslaughter in San Joaquin County, Calif.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DCSO looks for ties between Gardnerville catalytic converter theft and Calif suspects

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammoth Lakes Police Department arrested two people June 23 suspected of stealing catalytic converters. The silver Acura MDX they used was in Gardnerville in April and May when four catalytic converters were stolen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. They ask for the public’s help to see if there is a connection between the suspects and the Gardnerville thefts.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KSBW.com

Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case

SEASIDE, Calif. — A Reno, Nevada man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside. Monterey County District Attorney said Robert Lanoue, 70, was taken...
SEASIDE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson sheriff arrests man for assault, burglary

Jose Gomez-Orozco, 52, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony residential burglary and two counts of misdemeanor probation violations. Gomez-Orozco was arrested Tuesday night after Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an unwanted man in a woman’s house. The man...
CARSON CITY, NV
crimevoice.com

Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Electra Fire: 2 arrested after found in evacuation zones, officials say

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

4 arrested at alleged Carson City drug house

Four people were arrested Friday after deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Park Street in Carson City. According to the arrest report, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office had received information that Araya Vlach, 20 was selling drugs at the residence. The report says detectives monitored the residence and reported heavy foot traffic at the home with most visits lasting a few minutes.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your warrant dismissed through warrant forgiveness program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A chance for those in the community with active warrants to get their warrant dismissed. Through September 30, 2022, Reno Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness to most people with outstanding traffic and/or minor misdemeanor warrants. To get your warrant dismissed, court officials urge you to...
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear attack? No, just a bare sighting as man is rescued at Tamaroo Bar

First responders had an unexpected outcome during a rescue in a remote area near Tamaroo Bar in the Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA) on Tuesday afternoon. Auburn SRA Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed a report of a bear attack was received after hikers observed a man on the El Dorado County side of the river screaming for help and that he had been attacked by a bear. Auburn Police Lt. Tucker Huey confirmed to the Auburn Journal a call received at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday and was transferred to California State Parks.
AUBURN, CA
Record-Courier

Two reported hurt in multiple motorcycle pileup

Two riders were transported for treatment by East Fork medics after what was reported to be a 10-motorcycle pile-up at Highway 395 and Airport Road. The collision was reported 9:15 a.m. It blocked the northbound slow lane of the highway and the turn lane onto Airport Road. East Fork Fire,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Consequences of violating fire restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fourth of July weekend might be over, but the threat of fire remains. The Nevada summer heat, drought conditions and gusty winds can create the perfect environment for the slightest spark to create a catastrophic situation. That’s why the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
The Associated Press

September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge said Tuesday she won’t decide until September whether to proceed toward a trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in Lyon County’s justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus in court in Fernley on Tuesday he plans to file his formal opposition to the motion next week. Matheus said she’ll give him until July 20. She plans to hear arguments about the venue dispute in mid-September at the same time she scheduled a preliminary hearing on the murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence charges.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the influence Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol. During the operation on Saturday, they also issued 12 traffic citations and gave 57 warnings, police said Sunday. Police asked that people always have a sober driver. The Nevada...
Plumas County News

CHP reports fatality when woman runs in front of Winnebago

A 19-year-old Doyle woman died after running in front of a Winnebago at 1 p.m. on July 2. The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Huff, 65, of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, was driving a 2006 Winnebago at approximately 60 mph southbound on Highway 395, south of the Doyle overhead. The pedestrian was walking south along the centerline of the highway.
DOYLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Illegal fireworks are to blame for a small brush fire that broke out at Cave Rock on July 4, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported. It started around 10 p.m. near the boat launch. The fire burned about an acre and was driven by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Two People Injured in Downed Airplane Incident

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, says it got a call about a possible downed airplane near the Lahontan State Recreation Area around 6:45 p.m. on July 6, 2022. Lyon County Deputies and fire crews responded to the intersection of US Highway 50 and US 95A in Silver Springs. Just east of the intersection, officials found a downed Cessna 172B plane.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Apartment damaged in west Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A west Reno apartment was damaged in a fire that started in a kitchen Tuesday evening. The Reno Fire Department was called to the Apex Apartments on Sky Valley Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say a fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, causing...
RENO, NV

