ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Researchers In Florida Complete Health Assessment On Florida Panther Litter

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

Locating a litter of Florida panthers to complete a health assessment isn’t an easy task, but for the long-term sustainability of the native species, researchers diligently complete their work.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Fish and Wildlife Research Institute’s panther veterinarian when asked about locating a den of panther kittens. “They camouflage so well, flattening themselves in the brush, staying silent until you’re right next to them, then they hiss.”

FWC’s panther team finished their second and final health assessment of FP262’s first litter of three kittens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpczK_0gVXvBEX00
Credit: FWC

When panther kittens are 2-3 weeks old, biologists conduct their first assessment. The panther team waits until the collared mom leaves the den to hunt, then quickly locate the kittens to begin their workup.

Each kitten is sexed, weighed, dewormed, and microchipped for ID. Biologists also take a small skin biopsy for genetics and fit the kittens with an expandable VHF collar that will fall off before maturity.

During the final assessment at 5-6 weeks, biologists will check the kittens for weight gain/loss and ensure their collars are fitting properly. Kitten survival rate estimates are low (33%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izJcI_0gVXvBEX00
Credit: FWC

Data collected from radio-collared kittens can help improve these estimates and is vital for monitor for changes in survival rates, according to the FWC.

Biologists also take a small skin biopsy for genetics and fit the kittens with an expandable VHF collar that will fall off before maturity, according to the FWC.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts such as rescues, releases, and research by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers. Click here to learn more.

In the news: Parts Of Pasco County Still Under Quarantine From Giant African Land Snails

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Related
L. Cane

Was Florida America's 14th Colony? Why Some Think So

DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.
FLORIDA STATE
maggrand.com

You need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida: new study finds

TAMPA, Florida. – If you’ve ever wondered how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual income of $105,315 to live happily in the state of Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Palm Beach Daily News

To save Florida's precious springs, fix the rules

Florida’s freshwater springs need our help. We’ve abused them in recent decades. Lots of important people talk about supporting the springs, restoring them to their once-pristine condition or something close to it. In 2016, the Legislature even passed a sweeping law that required the state Department of Environmental Protection to create rules to address over-pumping of the groundwater that keeps the springs healthy. But six years later, the state still hasn’t established those rules.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Snails#Fp262#Vhf#Fwc Data#Biologists
10NEWS

Are you safe from lightning in your car?

TAMPA, Fla. — A viral video from the Tampa Bay area shows a vehicle getting struck by lightning from thunderstorms on July 1st. This raises the question, are you safe in a vehicle made out of metal?. Millions of lightning strikes hit Florida every year, with summer being the...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Find Family Treasure During Dive Training

It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

If you live in Florida these lightning facts, safety tips could save you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On average every year there are 25 million lightning strikes in the United States with on average 49 deaths related to lightning strikes. Florida is the lightning capitol of the USA as well. Of the top 15 counties with the most lightning strikes last year, 14 were in the state of Florida. This is why meteorologist always say the cliché term "when thunder roars head indoors".
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

One year in: Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation hails progress in corridor

The first year saw 14 land purchases, four big ones, to stitch wildlife corridor. A year after Florida passed landmark legislation to help fill in a statewide wildlife corridor, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is hailing key land preservation purchases that highlight early progress. On July 1, 2021, the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FWC ISSUES SEVERAL CITATIONS DURING PATROLS OF SANCTUARY PRESERVATION AREAS

A host of citations and one arrest were made during a patrol of several Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPA) in the Upper Keys last weekend. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers in plain clothes conducted patrols in the federal waters. On June 24, officers on patrol in the French Reef SPA off Key Largo noticed and cited a Texas man for fishing inside the SPA and possessing an undersized mahi.
KEY LARGO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lawsuit Seeks Protections For Florida Bats

  Conservation groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking protections for Florida bonneted bats, which the groups say are threatened by rising seas and urban sprawl. The lawsuit, filed in the federal Southern District of Florida, contends the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida ranks fourth for total reported STD cases nationwide, study shows

Florida ranked fourth in the country for total reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases in a June study released by Innerbody Research, an organization providing health information and research. The report, which uses data from the Center for Disease Control to rank states, shows Florida had a total number of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy