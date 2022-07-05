ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Former custodian accused of touching student inappropriately, arrested for sexual battery

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, for inappropriately touching a female student at Ponchatoula High School. On June 30, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division was alerted that a female student...

Ponchatoula man arrested in Livingston Parish investigation

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that following his release from a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds, 22 year old Jimmy-Lee Drake Prickett of Ponchatoula, LA was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the following:. >(Conspiracy) PWID Sched II (Cocaine) >Simple Robbery. >Obstruction of Justice.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Amite man sentenced to 70 months on drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – James Watts, 50, of Amite, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2022, to 70 months imprisonment, 4 years supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Two Slidell men arrested after "firing guns into the air"

SLIDELL---Two men are in jail after carelessly firing two guns into the air, as part of an Independence Day celebration. On Tuesday, July 5, Slidell Police responded to a report of two men walking down the 800 block of N. Pine Street, while aimlessly firing guns into the air. One block from the shooting, responding officers located two men with guns run into a nearby house. As officers surrounded the residence, both suspects surrendered and exited the house. The two men were identified as 30-year-old, Harrison Triggs (Slidell, LA) and 25-year-old, Deontrayle Dortch (Slidell, LA).
SLIDELL, LA
17-year-old from Slidell dies in boating accident on Blind River Monday

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on July 4 in Livingston Parish. The body of Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell, was recovered from the Blind River around 8 p.m. on July 4. LDWF agents were notified about a missing boater...
SLIDELL, LA
