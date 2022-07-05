ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan, Championship Editions Revealed

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for two special editions of NBA 2K23, 2K announced Tuesday. Pre-orders for the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 will launch on Thursday, July 7. NBA 2K23 is set to release worldwide on Sept. 9. "After making 23 the...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Unsurprisingly Leaves LeBron James Out Of His Top 5 Best NBA Players List

Skip Bayless keeps making headlines thanks to his bad comments about LeBron James and other NBA stars. The controversial analyst has earned his reputation as probably the biggest LeBron hater in the world, and that won't change anytime soon. Whenever he has the chance, Bayless trashes LeBron, even when he hasn't done anything that deserves criticism.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

The prediction is in. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has looked into his crystal ball and has a pretty good idea on where Kyrie Irving will be playing next season. Windhorst is confident Irving wants to play with LeBron James and for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Although the logistics are...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

NBA's top 5 players: Where do Kevin Durant, Steph Curry rank?

When discussing the top five current players in the NBA, what holds more value: individual accolades, team success or a combination of both?. Skip Bayless broke it all down on "Undisputed" by ranking the top five players currently in the league. A spoiler: He had Kevin Durant at the top.
NBA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Mavs star Luka Doncic shares funny reaction to pulling off Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic couldn’t help but react and share a pun about his viral Kareem Abdul-Jabbar impersonation over the weekend. Doncic made rounds on social media after helping Slovenia beat Sweden, 84-81, in their FIBA World Cup qualifier on Sunday. One specific play got the attention of Mavs supporters and NBA fans in general, as the playmaker nailed a Kareem-like skyhook during the showdown.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Usa Basketball#Nba League Pass#Championship Edition
Yardbarker

"LeBron James Never Demanded A Trade, Finished All Of His Contracts, And Won A Title For Every Team He Signed With", NBA Writer Throws Shade At Kevin Durant

LeBron James is often accused of having created superteams to win, with many pointing to his decision to join Miami in 2010 as a moment that changed the league for the worse. James has become the face of the player empowerment era and when Kevin Durant made his move to the Golden State Warriors, for example, some said it was thanks to the precedent James had set with Wade and Bosh.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Timeline of LeBron James’ relationship with Kyrie Irving

With rumors of a potential reunion running hotter than the summer sun on milk left out in the heat, it needs to be done. Doing a bit of LeBron James timeline and a Kyrie Irving timeline, we’re going to look at the relationship between the two and how things, from an outsider’s perspective, went south. […] The post Timeline of LeBron James’ relationship with Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive 14-year-old recruit

It’s not often you see a sophomore in high school with a physique you’d expect to see from an NFL defensive tackle, but that’s exactly what you get from 14-year-old Tyler Parker. The rising sophomore out of Santa Margarita High School in California, who isn’t even old...
NFL
DBLTAP

When is the NBA 2K23 Ratings Reveal?

NBA 2K23 has finally been revealed, with the cover stars and first trailer releasing this week. The pre-order for NBA 2K23 has been announced for July 7, with an official release on Sept. 9. With player screenshots being revealed by 2K, some players are wondering when the ratings reveal for...
NBA
DBLTAP

How to Watch ALGS Championship 2022

The qualifiers are complete and the Apex Legends Global Series will be starting later today, July 7, in Raleigh, North Carolina, with one team emerging from the competing field of 40 to become the Global Series Champions in just a few days time. Here's everything you need to know about the ALGS 2022 Championship.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan versus Isiah Thomas beef continues

Dating back to the 1980s, Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas do not like each other. That remains the same today. In a story posted by the Inquisitr, Michael Jordan mentioned to them the story of his and Thomas's relationship. Jordan claims the story starts at the 1985 NBA All-Star game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Comment About Kevin Durant, LeBron James Going Viral

Skip Bayless has spent over a decade carrying out an odd crusade against LeBron James. His disapproval of the undeniable NBA superstar has often clouded any semblance of rationality to his analysis. One would think Bayless would drop the schtick by now. After all, no other basketball fan in the...
NBA
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 37 Officially Unveiled by Jordan Brand

For nearly every year since 1985, Nike has released a new model in its legendary Air Jordan line. Given the immense popularity of the series, the Swoosh established the Jordan Brand label in 1997 to push the collaborative pairing of Nike and Michael Jordan to its limits. While countless colorways have been developed by Jordan Brand, the numbered Air Jordan series now hits a total of 37 entries with the introduction of the Air Jordan 37.
APPAREL
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy