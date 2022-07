Elliana Tenenbaum on track to be youngest nursing graduate ever at ASU. Move over Doogie Howser, M.D. — we’ve got the real deal here. Her name is Elliana Tenenbaum, a 15-year-old California native who has chosen Arizona State University to pursue her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and she’s not even old enough to drive.

