Syracuse, NY

Garrett Williams breaks top 20 on PFF preseason NFL Draft ranking

By Emily Leiker
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s Garrett Williams earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ 2023 NFL Draft: Preseason Top 50 Big Board on Tuesday, and the spot’s a lot higher than some might expect. Williams is the No. 16 player overall on the big board...

Syracuse, NY
Georgia State
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

