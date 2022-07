Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday in a Long Beach shooting.

The shooting was reported about 12:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Rose Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Paramedics took the wounded teen to a hospital, where he was listed as stable, police said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.