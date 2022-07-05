Authorities remind people to dispose of fireworks correctly after controlling a small fire

STEVENSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Law enforcement is searching for two men who they say recently robbed two cannabis dispensaries at gunpoint in southwest Washington. On May 26 shortly after 11 p.m., the two men, wearing dark clothing and masks entered the Forbidden Cannabis Club on Wind River Highway in Carson and ordered the clerk, at gunpoint, to empty the cash register and the safe, according to a statement by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The bigger of the two suspects was armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.
