Authorities remind people to dispose of fireworks correctly after controlling a small fire

In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast "Reveal." She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city's unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO