Cowlitz County, WA

Authorities remind people to dispose of fireworks correctly after controlling a small fire

By Watch
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA garbage can caught fire at the Port of Kalama after fireworks had been...

katu.com

Comments / 0

KATU.com

Vancouver police to start second test of body cameras

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Five police officers and five vehicles will be equipped with cameras starting next week as the Vancouver Police Department begins its second test of a camera pilot program. The police officers will start wearing body cameras Monday, July 11. The vehicles will have front-facing and rear-passenger...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Victim of shooting at Gresham MAX station identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a deadly MAX platform shooting in Gresham Friday morning has been publicly identified. Police said 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was shot just after 5 a.m. Friday while standing on the westbound platform at Northeast Burnside and 161st Avenue. He later died after being taken to a local hospital.
GRESHAM, OR
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Burglaries Suspect Arrested Early Morning

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, made an arrest early Thursday morning on a person they say broke into two people’s houses and had warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and Washington. Homeowners contacted 911 just before three am to report that a bag of cans was taken from their porch. In the meantime, detectives received a call about just a separate burglary at a residence near Rosebay Park in the same neighborhood. A containment area was subsequently established and K-9 units from the Tigard Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were brought in, according to authorities.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Armed men rob dispensaries in southwest Washington

STEVENSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Law enforcement is searching for two men who they say recently robbed two cannabis dispensaries at gunpoint in southwest Washington. On May 26 shortly after 11 p.m., the two men, wearing dark clothing and masks entered the Forbidden Cannabis Club on Wind River Highway in Carson and ordered the clerk, at gunpoint, to empty the cash register and the safe, according to a statement by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The bigger of the two suspects was armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.
STEVENSON, WA
Chronicle

Longview Woman Says Cougar Caught on Camera in Driveway Sunday

A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
LONGVIEW, WA
KXLY

Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Security company describes ‘ambush’ shooting on guard in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A private security guard is shaken up but not hurt after his car was shot at this past weekend, and the suspect is still on the loose. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a private security guard employed by Eclipse Security had his car shot at multiple times.
PORTLAND, OR

