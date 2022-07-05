ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Mountain lions hunting raccoons in Golden

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLLUQ_0gVXtEx800

GOLDEN, Colo ( KDVR )– Raccoon carcasses are popping up across yards in Golden, and wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say mountain lions are responsible.

CPW said mountain lion activity is expected in Golden , as officers monitor the area.

What do you do if you see a mountain lion?

“Mostly mountain lions prey on deer, that’s their primary food source,” said Joey Livingston with CPW. “They will eat other food sources as well. They’re opportunistic eaters.”

Mountain lions are known to live in remote parts of Colorado where there is an abundance of deer, but they can bleed into the urban-wildland interface in foothill communities like Golden.

Watch: 4 mountain lions prowl Conifer neighborhood

So far in 2022, CPW has recorded 19 mountain lion sightings in Jefferson County, trailing Larimer County with 23 sightings and Boulder County with 45 sightings. Livingston said not all sightings have been substantiated, and some of the reports may be for bobcats mistaken for mountain lions, or the same lion multiple times. The CPW sighting reports also encompass people seeing deer carcasses or mountain lion tracks.

CPW said there are more interactions between humans and mountain lions because more people are moving into their habitats, an increase in the deer population, more use of trails that traverse natural habitats and a presumed increase in the mountain lion population.

Mountain lion found under Boulder deck

So what should you do if you encounter a mountain lion ? Parks and wildlife officers advise people to go in groups when walking or hiking in mountain lion country. Hikers are advised to keep their distance from mountain lions if seen in the wild, stay calm, slowly back away and make themselves appear as large as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Animal sanctuary settles trademark case

It’s taken on lions and tigers and bears. Oh my. Also wolves and coyotes and foxes. While the challenge of rescuing creatures of the wild has become a worldwide campaign that has endeared this rural Weld County nonprofit in the hearts and pocketbooks of many, fighting off another charity that attempted to ride off the Wild Animal Sanctuary’s good reputation was another battle altogether.
WELD COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

UTAH (ABC4) — A luxury, glass-domed train is traveling between Denver and Moab, Utah with a stop in Glenwood Springs. The route, entitled the “Rockies to Red Rocks” route, is a two-day trip showcasing the natural beauty of the region, hosted by Rocky Mountaineer. Guests can expect...
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Golden, CO
Lifestyle
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Golden, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Deer Hunting#Lions#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Cpw
FOX31 Denver

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with The Post

Fried chicken’s a greasy, deliciously indulgent comfort food enjoyed all over the world and of course there’s a day today celebrate it! Today is the day to consume and celebrate this national holiday and what better place then Colorado’s own The Post Chicken & Beer. Since opening their first location in Lafayette in 2014, The […]
LAFAYETTE, CO
New Country 99.1

Windsor’s New Sports Complex Inks Deal With Biker Jim’s

Northern Colorado's brand-new premium multi-sports complex just signed a hot partnership with a popular Colorado hot dog eatery. Windsor's Future Legends Complex will soon be home to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, a Denver-based hot dog eatery that has been featured on shows like CBS’ The Talk and Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations, and whose products can be found at various Colorado sports/entertainment venues such as Coors Field, Red Rocks, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, and Levitt Pavilion.
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
5280.com

15 of Colorado’s Best Hotel Bars

When you’re on vacation, taking a seat at the hotel bar and ordering a decadent cocktail feels like a true treat, especially after a long day of travel. But even for locals, hotel bars seem to have an undeniable draw. Maybe it’s because they typically incorporate gorgeous interior design...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 injured after raft overturns in Clear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Four people were injured after a raft overturned in Clear Creek near Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said. The call for help came in around 12:42 p.m. JCSO said this rescue effort comes just a couple of days after a tuber died in Clear Creek on Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy