ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Destiny studio working on a mobile game for Android and iOS

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie’s golden goose, Destiny, is the main reason the company has been acquired by Sony early this year. That, and the good working relationship between the Japanese company and the US-based studio. Available to play on just about every platform that can run games, including Android and iOS devices (via cloud),...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Mobile Game#Mobile Gaming#Video Game#Bungie#Japanese#Netease#Ios Platforms#Chinese#Linkedin
techeblog.com

New God of War Ragnarok Trailer and Screenshots Released, Coming to PlayStation 5 on November 9th

God of War Ragnarok is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th. Unlike previous installments, this one will come in both Collector’s and Jötnar Editions. Both include a printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game as well as a 16” Mjölnir replica, but only Jötnar has a 7-inch vinyl record with music by Bear McCreary, the legendary Draupnir Ring, Brok’s dice set, and a Yggdrasil cloth map.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these four apps, it's time to hit delete

Remember the good old days when we used to issue an Android malware alert every few months or so? Despite Google's regular assurances to the contrary, it feels like cybersecurity experts and researchers are discovering fresh batches of malicious apps running rampant in the Play Store more and more often, although many of these titles are at least stopped and annihilated before they can rack up worrying numbers of downloads.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
China
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch trademark hints at the console's future

Nintendo has filed a Switch-related trademark that's inevitably sparked a great deal of speculation online – but is there really anything to it?. This latest Nintendo Switch trademark has been filed in Europe under the name "NSW." Originally spotted by users over on Resetera (opens in new tab), speculation began as to whether or not the trademark will amount to anything substantial.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

Upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we got a look at the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Games With Gold Will No Longer Include Xbox 360 Titles in October

The Xbox Games with Gold program will no longer include Xbox 360 titles in its monthly lineup offerings starting in October, Microsoft announced Tuesday (H/T The Verge). The announcement was reportedly made via email from Microsoft to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. "Beginning October 1, 2022," Microsoft's email reportedly reads, " the...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

This 11-inch HP tablet with Windows 11 offers a lot of bang for 250 bucks and up (today only)

If you're looking for one of the very best Windows tablets money can buy right now, we're pretty sure HP's name is not on your radar. But if you can't afford a Surface Pro 8 or Pro X powerhouse (even at a hefty discount) and trust you can do better than Microsoft's entry-level Surface Go 3 at a similar or lower price, you might want to consider the impossibly named HP 11m-be0023dx.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

The Matrix Awakens tech demo is disappearing this week — get it now

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has been available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S since December 2021, but it's now coming off online shelves on July 9. However, if you download it before that date, you’ll still be able to access the demo going forward. You can even re-download it if you’ve deleted it from your console.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Xbox Live Gold will soon stop offering monthly Xbox 360 games

Why it matters: Soon Xbox Live Gold members will stop seeing Xbox 360 titles as monthly picks. While it will keep bringing Xbox One and newer games to the service, it's interesting to note that Xbox 360 owners will be missing out on a significant perk. Online play seems to be the only draw for Gold subscribers with a 360 now.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Déjà vu: Another serious security vulnerability discovered in Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22

It was only in May that Google rolled out a fix for the Dirty Pipe Linux vulnerability that could have let malicious apps get full system control. Some of the best recent Android phones like the Google Pixel 6 duo, the Samsung Galaxy S22 family, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro were affected. Another serious vulnerability has now been discovered and it again puts the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22 at risk.
CELL PHONES
IGN

PS5, Xbox Predictions for Ubisoft's Big Showcase - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy