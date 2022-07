Mastriano legal advisor subpoenaed by Georgia grand jury in election probe

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York communities will have the opportunity to receive funding to restore and improve their neighborhoods through the Restore New York grant program. The $250 million program will officially open on July 11 with the goal of encouraging community development and neighborhood growth by eliminating and redeveloping older structures. The program is open to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating, and restoring residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings.

