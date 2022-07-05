This adorable tissue box turns your tissue papers into tiny icebergs floating on the Arctic ocean!
By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
3 days ago
Designed by Japan-based artist who goes by the name Michiru, this Arctic-inspired tissue box adorably reinterprets tissue papers as floating icebergs!. Quite reminiscent of National Geographic’s June 2018 cover (the one with the plastic bag floating in the ocean,...
The Disney animated film WALL-E is basically a love story between two robots, but the larger theme that serves as the backdrop of this family-friendly movie actually has ecological undertones. In a satirical way, it exposes the sorry state of our planet when it comes to waste, but it also offers a glimpse of hope with the message that we can do better if we get off our seats and on our feet. It is perfectly fitting, then, that a machine that looks like it is part of that cast would offer hope of a different kind. Rather than recycling plastics or reducing waste, the stationary Kumulus-1 can produce up to 30 liters of potable water on a daily basis, all taken from the humidity in the air that many of us would rather not have.
Anyone who has worked with paper and pen will most likely have come across the venerable drawing tool that is the compass. For centuries, it has been the standard way to draw circles of any diameter, and for centuries, artists, designers, and engineers have been forced to deal with holes in their canvases and papers. Fortunately, that’s a thing of the past, and designers today have come up with multiple ways to draw circles without harming your paper, but that’s as far as many of these modern compasses go. At the end of the day, it’s yet another tool to add to your pouch or drawer, taking up space for something you might not use that often. In contrast, this tool looks a little bit complicated because it sort of is. Although you’ll probably use it to primarily draw circles and ellipses, this modular stationery can actually replace almost a dozen of your other tools as well.
Being able to sit outdoors with friends and family is always a great time, but the setup and cleanup can be quite a chore. Not everyone has a large enough space to accommodate both people and furniture. Having to take out chairs and tables every time you need them could also be a considerable hurdle to an enjoyable day under the sun. That is the reason why there has been a rise in interest in modular or portable furniture, especially those that can be kept outdoors. In terms of function, Totem is such a type of solution that lets you save time and space in setting up a quick outdoor gathering, but it also does it in a creative way that makes its inactive form a great outdoor decoration as well.
There is something both mystifying and unnerving about a beautiful shelf that seems to be staring back at you. Shelves are often used as a place to display things that are important to us, from our favorite books to photos of loved ones or memorable events. In most cases, the shelves themselves are nondescript or minimal, designed to shine the spotlight on the objects they hold rather than on themselves. Of course, there are also times when shelves are so ornate and magnificent that they almost become the center of attraction. This particular shelf design is somewhat both, holding your mementos and possessions while also standing as an art piece in itself. It could even be an instrument of thought and discussion, provoking some contemplation on what it really means to see things and how our minds can work to fill in the gaps that were never there.
As more and more content becomes digital today, most of our consumption happens through our smartphones. We listen to music being streamed from the cloud and even force ourselves to enjoy videos with subtitles on screens not much larger than our hands. While there is nothing inherently wrong with this lifestyle, especially for people on the go, it takes away some of the elements that make those activities special on their own. For example, you will sometimes miss out on the visual and tangible aspects of owning products designed specifically to make those activities enjoyable and memorable, making listening to music almost mechanical and rote. This concept design for a beautiful Hi-Fi system tries to bring back some of that joy, and it takes inspiration from some of the best creative minds in the industry.
With hundreds of LEDs encased under a layer of diffusing polymer, the Moonside Lamp One is a magical light that is ambient when you want, trippy when you need it, and can even synchronize to music to turn into a disco lamp. The Lamp One can be configured to light up in a single color, in a pre-determined pattern, or you can even choose from its multiple dynamic lighting themes, going from a fireplace-inspired glow to a psychedelic lava lamp with millions of colors.
If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From the Electrolux GRO kitchen that offers a fresh take on sustainable eating to a tiny cooking appliance that helps you cook for one – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
Renowned Watchmakers are constantly pushing the envelope of ‘attention to detail’ with their thin designs to set a new precedence in horology. Yes, I’m talking about the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch that set the world record for being the thinnest mechanical timepiece back in the month of March 2022 – measuring just 1.80mm thick. That crown has now been taken away by the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari which is just 1.75mm thick. That’s about the thickness of two credit cards!
Given that we’ll probably be inhabiting Mars in our lifetime, it makes sense to have a clock that records the time on both our planetary homes. Meet the Behrens B025, also known as the MARS Project ONE. While even the fanciest of watches only go as far as showing you moon phases, the B025 takes a couple of steps further, showing you the exact time on Earth and on Mars… WITH time zones! The B025 does this by basically deconstructing the regular watch and recreating it in a new way altogether. The watch sports a radically new face that takes a little time to get used to. However, everything is arranged vertically starting with two rotating planets on the top to indicate their rotation, subdials right below to show you the day of the week on both planets, a date window, and rotating cylinders that read the time in hours and minutes, for Earth as well as Mars. The B025 – MARS Project ONE is an automatic wristwatch that’s based on a highly re-polished and re-decorated Swiss Cal.SW200 automatic movement. However, to get it to display time on two planets simultaneously, Behrens made some modifications to the movement, resulting in something that’s quite literally otherworldly!
I keep three bottles around the house. Whenever I see them, I just go ahead and have a sip of water. It’s a strangely effective way of keeping myself hydrated… but that isn’t everyone’s story. Staying hydrated is a key to maintaining peak health and energy levels, but chances are you won’t drink water ‘until’ you feel thirsty. The Ghydion Gallon is a smart gallon water bottle that tracks your daily hydration by prompting you to drink water at regular intervals. It internally tracks how much water you’ve consumed each day, with the goal of getting you to drink a gallon of water every day. The bottle also lets you mix in powders to make protein shakes, electrolyte drinks, or infused waters, and Ghydion’s app also gives you exercise recommendations to put you on the path to a healthy life.
Furniture that can have more than just one use or purpose is always interesting, especially for those that live in small spaces and may need to have these multipurpose things around. There are product designers who experiment with a lot of materials, configurations, and various designs to make this furniture easy to use and practical. Chairs are things that we sometimes take for granted aside from its utilitarian purpose but there are still a lot of things you can do with it in terms of design and use.
Here’s a scenario. You’re in a cafe listening to a podcast or to music. It’s relatively noisy and to drown the noise out, you just crank the volume on your earphones. Although this works on paper, you’re causing incredible harm to your hearing because of those high volumes. The Serena Super ANC earbuds from Hear+Hi can prevent that from happening by drastically reducing external noise while listening. Using a proprietary Super ANC system thanks to two external microphones, Serena can reduce external noise by as much as 45 decibels, bringing loud sounds down to a manageable level. This effectively lets you listen to music or podcasts even in loud cafes, subways, or buses without having to damage your hearing.
There are very few ambitious hikers who have not twisted their ankle. Some may escape with slight pain, while others have career-defining injuries. But everyone on an outdoor adventure always runs the risk of twisting or spraining the ankle. As adventurers out on meandering trails more often than on tar,...
Although it’s using the classic switcheroo rather than actually toasting the plastic bricks, LEGO master builder dimexart’s vintage toaster build is nothing short of fascinating!. In the latest series of weirdly awesome LEGO builds that actually work (like this LEGO lawnmower, or LEGO Polaroid camera), dimexart’s LEGO Vintage...
Chocolate is probably more universally liked than coffee, and it’s used as an ingredient in many more kinds of foods that go beyond desserts. Given that situation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if cocoa beans are in much greater demand than coffee beans, which is already quite a lot. Consequently, it also means that the byproducts of harvesting and using these cocoa beans could be exponentially greater than even the output of coffee bean grinds, creating both waste and opportunities. Admittedly, there might not be much use for cocoa bean husks as there is for coffee bean grinds, but it’s only a matter of thinking outside the box and utilizing the technologies already available today. They could, for example, serve as the raw materials that would become the fashion of tomorrow, like this magnificent dress that could have you breaking your diet and reaching for a chocolate ice cream bar.
Although it looks like someone mixed up the DNA for a deer and a fox, South America’s native maned wolf is neither. In fact, the animal isn’t even a part of the family that it is named after. Instead, the maned wolf is scientifically known as Chrysocyon brachyurus, a name that suggests it rests in a class of its own.
Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
