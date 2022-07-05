This adorable tissue box turns your tissue papers into tiny icebergs floating on the Arctic ocean!

Given that we’ll probably be inhabiting Mars in our lifetime, it makes sense to have a clock that records the time on both our planetary homes. Meet the Behrens B025, also known as the MARS Project ONE. While even the fanciest of watches only go as far as showing you moon phases, the B025 takes a couple of steps further, showing you the exact time on Earth and on Mars… WITH time zones! The B025 does this by basically deconstructing the regular watch and recreating it in a new way altogether. The watch sports a radically new face that takes a little time to get used to. However, everything is arranged vertically starting with two rotating planets on the top to indicate their rotation, subdials right below to show you the day of the week on both planets, a date window, and rotating cylinders that read the time in hours and minutes, for Earth as well as Mars. The B025 – MARS Project ONE is an automatic wristwatch that’s based on a highly re-polished and re-decorated Swiss Cal.SW200 automatic movement. However, to get it to display time on two planets simultaneously, Behrens made some modifications to the movement, resulting in something that’s quite literally otherworldly!

