James Caan sadly passed away on July 6, but the instantly recognizable actor enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood. The actor rose to household-name status in the 1970s with the iconic role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. He was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, and an Oscar over the span of his remarkably versatile career. From a comedic role in Elf to an iconic role in TV’s Las Vegas to voice gigs in The Simpsons and Family Guy, James proved he was capable of just about any genre in acting.

