Hockey

Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying...

www.michigansthumb.com

NBC Sports

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL (AP) — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of...
NHL
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL
NHL

Re-Signing with Avs was an 'Easy Decision' for Cogliano

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche announced that the veteran forward had re-signed a one-year contract with the club just a week and two days after Cogliano helped the team hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. "It was special; my three months coming into Colorado,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Conor Geekie

With just under a week left until the 2022 NHL Draft, there are still a couple more names worth mentioning for the Detroit Red Wings and their 8th overall pick. One of those names is Conor Geekie, an 18-year-old center from Canada. His name may ring a bell since his older brother, Morgan Geekie , is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, but he definitely isn’t living in his brother’s shadow.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Trade talk intensifies heading into 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- David Poile said he likes to look a fellow general manager in the eye when discussing a trade, especially in the days and hours leading up to the NHL Draft. For the first time since 2019, he and the other 31 GMs are getting that opportunity. And they're relishing it.
NHL
NHL

Top-ranked prospects by position for 2022 NHL Draft

We know the players expected to get selected in the upper tier of the first round on Thursday night in Montreal - Shane Wright (No. 1-ranked North American skater), Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1-ranked European skater), Logan Cooley (No. 2-ranked North American skater) and David Jiricek (No. 4-ranked European skater), to name a few. But what about the players who will be available when the Stars are on the clock at 18 and later?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ushl#Iihf#Canadian
NHL

Avalanche 2022 NHL Draft Primer

On Thursday night, the 2022 NHL Draft will be hosted at the Bell Centre in Montreal from July 7-8 in what will be the first in-person draft since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions affecting the past two years. Fresh off a victorious season where the Colorado Avalanche claimed their third...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Otto Hokkanen – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: SaiPa (SM-Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 55 (amongst EU skaters) While you might not find him on too many scouts’ rankings, Otto Hokkanen is an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the NHL draft. The 6-foot-2 Finnish centre has been playing in SaiPa’s system ever since his U16 years, and although he’s been less dominant as he’s gotten older and started playing against tougher competition, he’s been a consistent name on the scoresheet as long as he’s been playing against players his own age.
NHL
WGR550

2022 NHL Mock Draft

How will the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft possibly play out on Thursday night in Montreal? Josh Schmit provides his thoughts with his first-round 2022 NHL Mock Draft:
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

10 players Bruins could target in second round of NHL Draft

The first major event of the 2022 NHL offseason takes place this Thursday and Friday in Montreal with the NHL Draft. The Bruins do not have a pick in Thursday’s first round after trading it to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm, so their first pick this year will be 54th overall in the second round -- barring an unlikely-but-not-impossible trade up into the first. The Bruins also have a third-round pick (91), fourth-round pick (119), sixth-round pick (183), and two seventh-round picks (200 and 215).
BOSTON, MA

