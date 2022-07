Central Indiana’s soil moisture surplus has evaporated. Crops are showing signs of distress and we could use some rain. With a high of 99°, just four degrees off the record, Tuesday was the hottest day in ten years for Indianapolis. A few isolated thunderstorms developed in the warm unstable air and that will be the case for the next three days. Highs will be in the 90s Wednesday and a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm until 9pm for heat index values between 105° and 110 °. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms, with large hail and damaging winds being the main severe weather threats.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO