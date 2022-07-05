‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Could Season 2 Feature a Major Crossover in Early Episodes?

“NCIS: Hawai’i” started filming last week, and one cast member’s Instagram post hints that “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama might have been in attendance.

CarterMatt noted how “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey posted an interesting tidbit in her caption when she announced Season 2 starting to film.

“Season 2 @ncishawaiicbs starts filming TODAY!!! Who’s ready!?! Swipe for the premiere date! We are starting out with a bang (hint hint: 🧨#TNT) #NCISHawaii,” Lachey captioned her post.

That last section, specifically the #TNT, could potentially be referencing Nick Torres. Last season, when Valderrama’s character appeared on a crossover episode, he and Lachey’s Jane Tennant came up with the nickname TNT to represent “Tennant and Torres.” Could it be a coincidence that Lachey now mentions it as a “hint?”

Of course, the hint could just allude to the fact that we’ll see some actual explosives in the premiere episode. But considering “NCIS” doesn’t start filming until later this summer, it’s totally plausible that Valderrama could drop in for a crossover episode in Hawai’i. He also liked Lachey’s post, meaning he could be in on the joke or just wants to support his friend.

We’ll have to shelve further theories until some kind of trailer or teaser drops in the next few months. But “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” return on Monday, September 19, on CBS.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Kicks Off Season 2 Filming With Traditional Blessing Ceremony

The showrunners, cast, and crew of “NCIS: Hawai’i” always want to pay their respects to the culture and community that they represent in the show. So, just like before Season 1, the show received a blessing leading up to the filming of Season 2 earlier this week.

The show’s official Twitter account shared some images from the ceremony earlier. In an initial post, they captioned a photo of the cast, “It’s official, #NCISHawaii is back in production! The entire cast and crew came together for a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, and season 2 is off to an unforgettable start!”

A follow-up post highlighted a fan-favorite “NCIS: Hawai’i” couple. Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson posed for some adorable pictures together, looking cute as ever. In the show, their characters Lucy and Kate solidified their relationship during the Season 1 finale. We can’t wait to see their love grow even more in Season 2.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” fans seem to agree. They commented on the post with messages like, “I’m in love, your honor,” and “Their smiles? The best thing in the world.”

Tune in to see more Kacy (Kate + Lucy) content when “NCIS: Hawai’i” returns on Monday, September 19 at 10 p.m. EST.