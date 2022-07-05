‘The View’: Joy Behar Breaks Silence on Retirement Reports

Following the latest rumors that she may be retiring from ABC’s TV show “The View,” Joy Behar addressed the gossip head-on.

On Monday (July 4th), the Independent Journal Review reported that “The View” co-host was planning to retire later this year. The media outlet sourced Variety’s 2020 article, which states that Behar’s contract with the show ends sometime in summer 2022. Behar did discuss her plans for retiring from “The View” in her book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’”

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar wrote at the time. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.”

“The View” co-host further explained that she didn’t really see herself staying for more time. “That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about [it]. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

However, it appears that Behar has other plans for her career, and it doesn’t involve retiring anytime soon. The New York Post revealed that Behar’s rep released a statement about the rumors circulating about her apparent retirement.

“Fake news,” her rep declared. They also noted that Behar signed another three-year with ABC. The new contract will keep her on “The View” until 2025. Behar is one of original co-hosts of the daytime talk show, which first aired in 1997. She stayed on the show for 16 years before taking a two-year break. She then returned in 2015.

Joy Behar Says ‘The View’ Changed After The 2016 Presidential Election

Fox News reported that last month, Joy Behar spoke about how “The View” has developed over the years and how it all changed following the 2016 Presidential election. “I think that this show really took a chance when [President] Trump got in,” Behar stated. “‘Cause we used to have more laughs before he got into office.”

Behar then said that the former world leader is “good material” for comedians though. “I mean, he became so scary as a leader, whatever he is, as somebody who is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we felt and thought and read about to the audience. And so it became a completely different show. But that’s what happens.”

Fellow “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin further shared that social media and President Trump’s “unleashed some meanness” from viewers and said that she took Whoopi Goldberg’s advice to just not read hateful comments.

Ana Navarro then added that “The View” does have very loyal viewers. “They remember he stuff you said last month, they remember the stuff you said last year,” Navarro continued. “So try to be a hypocrite and try to change and you better give them an explanation.”