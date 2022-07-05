ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Authorites: Local man arrested for attempting to strangle woman

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release
 2 days ago

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night after receiving a report of a female that may be injured in that area.

Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the female may have been beat up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on the Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and shortly after Gould driving the other.

Deputies could see the victim had multiple scrapes and bruises on her legs, arms, and hands as well as red marks on her neck. The victim told deputies she had met Gould in that area to talk but then started to argue, resulting in Gould grabbing her by the throat and putting her in a choke hold. The victim advised she had a hard time breathing and deputies noted her voice was raspy as she was coughing and struggling to speak to them.

In talking with Gould, deputies discovered his driver’s license was suspended and there was an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in Bonneville County.

Gould was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony attempted strangulation and the outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Gould was also issued a citation for misdemeanor driving without privileges.

