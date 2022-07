WACO, Texas — Many of us crank the air-conditioner up to 70 degrees to get through the sizzling summer months. However, when your AC is broken it is tough to stay cool, and it's why the Waco Fire Department is partnering with Mission Waco to deliver fans to residents in need of some extra cooling in their houses. Many of these donations are given to the elderly.

