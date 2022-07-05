ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers Release Preseason Schedule

By Sam Carchidi
phillyhockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers, coming off an injury-plagued season in which they finished with the second-worst record in franchise history, released their preseason schedule Tuesday. The six-game slate includes three games at the Wells...

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning release 82-game schedule for 2022-23 season

TAMPA — It’s been less than two weeks since the Lightning fell just short of a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship following a Game 6 loss to the Avalanche. Now, the team can look ahead to next season with Wednesday’s release of the 2022-23 regular-season schedule. Ticket and broadcast information will be made available at a later date.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat

On the latest ‘32 Thoughts’ podcast, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Philadelphia Flyers showed interest in forward Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks, but did not want to give up the No. 5 pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft to get the deal done. As such, the trade watch on DeBrincat continues, but the Flyers are likely out of the running.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang signs 6-year, $36.6M extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a six-year, $36.6 million extension Thursday for defenseman Kris Letang. The contract runs from the 2022-23 season through 2027-28 and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million. “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a release....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft. When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger as soon as he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team. “I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.” Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1. Minutes later, countryman and Beijing Games teammate Simon Nemec went second to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL Draft 2022 live updates, tracker: First round order, top players, highlights from Montreal

The NHL offseason is underway and the first menu on the item is the 2022 NHL Draft. Round 1 will take place on Thursday evening in Montreal. Kingston Frontenacs (Ontario Hockey League) center Shane Wright is viewed as the top prospect in the 2022 class. However, it's not a foregone conclusion that he is the first guy called. For an in-depth look at the 2022 NHL Draft, check out our primer highlighting some of the top players in the 2022 class.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers unveil 2022-2023 schedule

Just a day after the release of their preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their 2022-2023 regular-season schedule this afternoon. The Flyers’ 2022-2023 campaign will mark the 55th season of hockey in Philadelphia. The Flyers jump into their new season with a two-game home stint. They will face the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Agree to Terms with Kris Letang on a Six-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with defenseman Kris Letang on a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2027-28 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million. "Kris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Revisiting Flyers’ Trade for Ryan Ellis After 1 Season

Since Philippe Myers has now been traded again, this seems like a good time to revisit the trade that sent him to the Nashville Predators. The Philadelphia Flyers had a big need to fill, and they pulled off what I still believe to be a stellar trade, acquiring Ryan Ellis despite his long-term injury. The Flyers got Ellis from the Predators, Nashville ended up with Myers and Cody Glass, and the Vegas Golden Knights landed Nolan Patrick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

