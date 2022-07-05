ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Century Club Banquet Returns With Star-Studded Night

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a two-year absence caused by COVID-19, the Long Beach Century Club’s Sports Night Banquet recently made its return in a packed house at the Grand. The club’s 65th awards banquet recognized the top high school and college athletes in the city, as well as many volunteers from the local sports...

www.the562.org

